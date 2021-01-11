West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery Results Declared at lotterysambadresult.in

The West Bengal State Lottery Department has announced the results for Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery. All the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery ticket holders can check the result at the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in. The Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery ticket holders can match their ticket number with the numbers on the West Bengal Lottery Sambad result.

The first winner of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta will take home a whopping amount of Rs 50 lak, while the second prize winner will get Rs 9,000. The West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery has a total of six prizes, including a consolation prize of Rs 1,000. Here is the list of total prizes in West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery:

First Prize- Rs 50 lakhs

Second Prize- Rs 9,000

Third Prize- Rs 500

Fourth Prize- Rs 250

Fifth Prize- Rs 120

Consolation Prize- Rs 1,000

Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery results are released every Monday at 4 pm by West Bengal State Lottery Department. You can check your West Bengal lottery Sambad result by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery

Step 2: Once you open the homepage of West Bengal Sambad Lottery, click on the link for 'Lottery Sambad Result 11-01-2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’ 4 pm result

Step 3: West Bengal ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’ result for today will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Match your ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’ lottery ticket number with the numbers on the West Bengal Sambad Lottery result

The winners will have to present their Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery ticket at the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the prize money. Winners can claim the West Bengal Sambad Lottery prize money within the 30 days of the declaration of the result after which the ticket will not be considered valid.

After the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery ticket is submitted to the West Bengal Gazette office, a document verification process will be carried out by the concerned department. The Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery winners will be allowed to take the prize money home only after completion of the document verification process. The West Bengal Sambad Lottery winning amount is subjected to tax deduction as per the State government rules.

The West Bengal State Lottery Department also rolls out a lottery draw on each day of the week. Apart from Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, the other lottery draws that are being conducted by the West Bengal lottery department are Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, Dear Bangasree Damodar and Dear Bangasree Ichamati.