West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery Results Declared at lotterysambadresult.in; How to Check

The West Bengal State Lottery DepartmentWest Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery results have been announced. The results are available on the website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in.

The lottery department conducts draws for a weekly lottery on every day of the week. The draw for Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta is held on Monday, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha on Tuesday, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak on Wednesday, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi on Thursday, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay on Friday, Dear Bangasree Damodar on Saturday and Dear Bangasree Ichamati on Sunday.

Winner of the first prize will take home Rs 50 lakh, while those of second prize will get Rs 9,000. The third and fourth prizes of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery are worth Rs 500 and Rs 250. The consolation and fifth prizes of the lottery fetch Rs 1,000 and Rs 120.

How to check Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery results

Step 1: Google Lottery Sambad

Step 2: Click on the link that will take you the Lottery Sambad’s website

Step 3: Then, click on the 4 PM option

Step 4: You can see result

Step 5: Keep your tickets handy

Step 6: Match your ticket numbers with those given on the result

Those who have won any prize will have to visit the office of the West Bengal State Lottery Department to get the winning amount. There they will have to submit their lottery ticket and a valid ID proof like Aadhaar Card, driving license, PAN Card and passport, among others.

The lottery department will disburse the money after carrying out the identification process, which takes place to prevent the cases of fraud.

Winners are required to claim their prize money within 30 days of the declaration of the result. People can try their luck by purchasing a West Bengal lottery ticket from any lottery shop in the state.

A single ticket of the West Bengal lottery can be purchased at Rs 6. People can also buy the whole lottery book.