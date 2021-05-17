West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery Results for May 17 at 4 PM, 1st Prize Winner to get Rs 50 Lakh

The West Bengal state lottery department will announce the result for Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta draw today on May 17 at 4.00 pm. The participants of West Bengal Monday lottery can check their results by visiting the official website of the state lottery department at https://lotterysambadonline.com.

The result is available in pdf form and contains all the winning ticket numbers of the draw. Ticket holders can match their ticket numbers with those on the winning list. If his/her ticket number matches, he/she can win a maximum prize of up to Rs 50 lakhs.

Here’s how to check the Dear Bangabhumi Teesta result for May 17:

Step 1. Go to the internet browser of your choice and type the official web address of the West Bengal State Lottery department https://lotterysambadonline.com

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads “Today result 4 pm”

Step 3. The result will be displayed in pdf form

Step 4. Check the winning lottery ticket numbers and see if you have won or not.

The West Bengal state lottery department offers a total of six prizes for Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery winners.

First Prize- Rs 50 lakh

Second Prize- Rs 9,000

Third Prize- Rs 500

Fourth Prize- Rs 250

Fifth Prize- Rs 120

Consolation Prize- Rs 1,000

Those who have won any of the abovementioned prizes will have to claim their winning amount from the West Bengal Gazette office. The winners will have to submit a self-attested copy of their lottery ticket and other valid documents within 30 days of the declaration of the result.

The Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery prize money is handed over to the winners after completion of verification and a tax deduction as per the State government rules.

