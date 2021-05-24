West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery Results for May 24 at 4 PM; Check Details Here

The West Bengal state lottery department will declare the winners of the ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery for May 24, today at 4 pm, on its official website https://lotterysambadonline.com/west-bengal-state-lottery-result/. Those who have participated in the West Bengal Monday lottery draw can check the draw result by visiting the official website.

The ticket holders will need to download the result pdf and search for their lottery ticket number in it. The winners of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta draw will get a chance to win an amount of up to Rs 50 lakh. The minimum prize money that one can win in Monday’s lottery draw is Rs 120.

Here’s how one can check the West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery result for May 24:

Step 1. Visit the West Bengal Sambad Lottery’s official website at https://lotterysambadonline.com/west-bengal-state-lottery-result/.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link for ‘Lottery Sambad Result 24.5.2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’

Step 3. The name of the winners will be opened in pdf form. Download it search for your lottery ticket number within the list

If your ticket number matches with any of the winning numbers, you can win any of these prizes:

First Prize- Rs 50 lakhs

Second Prize- Rs 9,000

Third Prize- Rs 500

Fourth Prize- Rs 250

Fifth Prize- Rs 120

Consolation Prize- Rs 1,000

Those who have won any of the abovementioned prizes will have to submit a hard copy of their lottery ticket at the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days of the result announcement. The participants will also have to submit valid id proof and other required documents to claim the prize money.

Once the documents are submitted to the department, the winners will get the prize money after the verification. The Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery prizes are subjected to a tax deduction as per the state government norms.

The West Bengal State lottery department rolls out six other weekly lotteries drawn every day. One can try their luck in any of the lotteries: Dear Bangasree Ichamati, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, and Dear Bangasree Damodar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here