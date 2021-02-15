West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery: Results to Be Declared at 4 pm Today; Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

The West Bengal State Lottery Department will declare the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery result at 4.00 pm today, February 15. The ticket holders of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery can check the draw result on West Bengal Lottery Sambad official website www.lotterysambadresult.in . The department rolls out Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery draw every Monday at 4 pm. Those having the lottery ticket can check the draw results by following these simple steps:

Step 1. The Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery draw results will be uploaded on the official website lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the direct link for 'Lottery Sambad Result 15-02-2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’ 4 pm result

Step 3. The result for today lottery draw will be opened

Step 4. Check the winning ticket numbers and match those with yours’.

The first lucky winner of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery will get a whopping amount of Rs 50 lakh while the second winner will be awarded Rs 9,000. There are various other prizes for third, fourth, fifth winners as well as a consolation prize of Rs 1000. Here is the list of prize money that one can win in West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery:

• First Prize- Rs 50 lakhs

• Second Prize- Rs 9,000

• Third Prize- Rs 500

• Fourth Prize- Rs 250

• Fifth Prize- Rs 120

• Consolation Prize- Rs 1,000

The West Bengal Monday Lottery Sambad winners can claim the prize money from West Bengal Gazette office within the 30 days of the declaration of the result. The winners will have to submit the lottery ticket along with a valid id proof after which a document verification process will be carried out. The Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery prize money is subjected to a tax deduction as per the State government rules.

The West Bengal State Lottery Department conducts 7 lottery draws every week. Those who couldn’t win Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery can try their luck in another lottery draws like Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, Dear Bangasree Damodar, and Dear Bangasree Ichamati.