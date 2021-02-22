West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery Results to be Out at 4 pm Today; Check Details Here

The result of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery will be released by the West Bengal State Lottery Department at 4.00 pm on Monday, February 22. The result can be checked by going to the West Bengal Lottery Sambad official website www.lotterysambadresult.in by the ticket holders of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery. The results of the Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery is rolled out by the department every Monday. The first lucky prize winner of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery will get a massive amount of Rs 50 lakh while Rs 9,000 is awarded to the second prize winner.

The lottery department also gives various other prizes to third, fourth, fifth winners and even a consolation prize worth Rs 1000. Here is the list of prize money that one can win by winning the lottery game:

First Prize- Rs 50 lakhs

Second Prize- Rs 9,000

Third Prize- Rs 500

Fourth Prize- Rs 250

Fifth Prize- Rs 120

Consolation Prize- Rs 1,000

You can follow the below-mentioned steps to know the draw results:

Step 1. Go to the official website lotterysambadresult.in where the results will be uploaded.

Step 2. On the homepage, you will find a direct link for 'Lottery Sambad Result 22-02-2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’ 4 pm result, click on it.

Step 3. Upon clicking the direct link the result for the lottery will be displayed

Step 4. Check the list of winning ticket numbers and match those with yours’.

Within 30 days of the result declaration, the West Bengal Monday Lottery Sambad winners will have to claim the prize money from the West Bengal Gazette office as after that it will not be considered valid. The winners will have to submit the lottery ticket and a valid id proof after which the verification process will be carried out.

Also, the winning ticket holders need to note that the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery prize money is subjected to a tax deduction as per the State government rules if the amount falls under the tax slab.

The State Lottery Department conducts 7 lottery draws every week. If you want to try your luck for any other day here is the list for your reference:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati