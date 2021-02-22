West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery Results to be Out at 4 pm Today; Check Details Here
File Photo of lottery tickets
The first lucky prize winner of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery will get a massive amount of Rs 50 lakh while Rs 9,000 is awarded to the second prize winner.
- Trending Desk
February 22, 2021
The result of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery will be released by the West Bengal State Lottery Department at 4.00 pm on Monday, February 22. The result can be checked by going to the West Bengal Lottery Sambad official website www.lotterysambadresult.in by the ticket holders of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery. The results of the Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery is rolled out by the department every Monday. The first lucky prize winner of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery will get a massive amount of Rs 50 lakh while Rs 9,000 is awarded to the second prize winner.
The lottery department also gives various other prizes to third, fourth, fifth winners and even a consolation prize worth Rs 1000. Here is the list of prize money that one can win by winning the lottery game:
First Prize- Rs 50 lakhs
Second Prize- Rs 9,000
Third Prize- Rs 500
Fourth Prize- Rs 250
Fifth Prize- Rs 120
Consolation Prize- Rs 1,000
You can follow the below-mentioned steps to know the draw results:
Step 1. Go to the official website lotterysambadresult.in where the results will be uploaded.
Step 2. On the homepage, you will find a direct link for 'Lottery Sambad Result 22-02-2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’ 4 pm result, click on it.
Step 3. Upon clicking the direct link the result for the lottery will be displayed
Step 4. Check the list of winning ticket numbers and match those with yours’.
Within 30 days of the result declaration, the West Bengal Monday Lottery Sambad winners will have to claim the prize money from the West Bengal Gazette office as after that it will not be considered valid. The winners will have to submit the lottery ticket and a valid id proof after which the verification process will be carried out.
Also, the winning ticket holders need to note that the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery prize money is subjected to a tax deduction as per the State government rules if the amount falls under the tax slab.
The State Lottery Department conducts 7 lottery draws every week. If you want to try your luck for any other day here is the list for your reference:
Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta
Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha
Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak
Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi
Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery
Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar
Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati