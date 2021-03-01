West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery: Results to be Out Today at 4 pm; Winner to Receive Rs 50 Lakh

On Monday, March 1, the West Bengal State Lottery Department will release the results of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery at 4.00 pm on its official website. Those who have purchased the tickets for the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery can check the results by visiting the West Bengal Lottery Sambad official website at www.lotterysambadresult.in. Every Monday, the West Bengal Lottery Department rolls out the results of the Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery. A sum of Rs 50 lakh is awarded to the first lucky prize winner of the lottery while the second prize winner takes home an amount of Rs 9,000.

Other than the first and second prizes the lottery department also offers third, fourth, fifth and a consolation prize. The details regarding the prize amount are mentioned below.

First Prize- Rs 50 lakhs

Second Prize- Rs 9,000

Third Prize- Rs 500

Fourth Prize- Rs 250

Fifth Prize- Rs 120

Consolation Prize- Rs 1,000

Ticket holders of the lottery game can check the results of the draw and see if they are one of the lucky winners or not by following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: All the ticket holders are required to visit the official website by clicking on the link- lotterysambadresult.in as here the results will be uploaded.

Step 2: You can find a direct link for 'Lottery Sambad Result 22-02-2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’ 4 pm result, given on the homepage. You will have to click on it.

Step 3: The result of the lottery will be displayed on your link after the link is opened.

Step 4: To know if you are one of the lucky winners or not, match the numbers written on your ticket with the list of winning ticket numbers.

The prize winners will have to claim the winning amount within 30 days of the result declaration from the West Bengal Gazette office as after that the lottery ticket will not be considered valid. The winners will also have to submit their lottery ticket and valid id proof to the department after which the verification process will be carried out by them.

However, the lucky winning ticket holders need to note that they will be awarded the winning amount only after proper tax deduction if the amount falls under the tax bracket as per the State government rules.

And for those who could not win any prizes this time, the State Lottery Department conducts 7 lottery draws every week therefore you can try your luck any other day. Here is the list:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati