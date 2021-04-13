West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Lottery Result for April 13 to be Announced at 4pm, Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

The West Bengal weekly lottery Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha result will be published by the state lottery department on its official lotterysambadonline.com today at 4 pm. The participants of the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery can match their ticket number with the winning numbers once the result is out. Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery is conducted every Tuesday by the West Bengal lottery department. Winners of the ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ lottery gets up to Rs 50 lakh as the prize money. There are a total of six prizes offered through the West Bengal Tuesday lottery. Here is the list of prize money that a winner can get in the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery draw:

First Prize- Rs 50 lakh

Second Prize- Rs 9,000

Third Prize- Rs 500

Fourth Prize- Rs 250

Fifth Prize- Rs 120

Consolation Prize- Rs 1,000

The ticket holders can check their West Bengal lottery Sambad result by following these simple steps

Step 1. The lottery result is declared at the official website of the West Bengal Sambad Lottery https://lotterysambadonline.com/west-bengal-state-lottery-result/

Step 2. Candidates will have to visit the homepage of the abovementioned website and click on the link for today result 4 pm tab

Step 3. West Bengal ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ result will be opened with all the winning numbers

Step 4. Match your lottery ticket number and check your status

Once the West Bengal Tuesday Lottery result is out, here’s what to do next to claim the prize money

1. The lucky winners will have to present their ticket at the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days of the declaration of the result.

2. Complete the verification process conducted by the state lottery department

The winning amount of the West Bengal lottery is subjected to tax dedication, if applicable as per the state government norms.

Other than the Tuesday lottery, the West Bengal State Lottery Department conduct 6 other weekly lotteries draw on each day of the week. Check the list of lotteries below:

1. Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

2. Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

3. Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

4. Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

5. Dear Bangasree Damodar

6. Dear Bangasree Ichamati

