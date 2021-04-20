West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Lottery Result for April 20 at 4 pm, Check Details Here

The West Bengal Tuesday lottery 'Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha' result for April 20 will be declared by the state lottery department on its official website https://lotterysambadonline.com/west-bengal-state-lottery-result/. The Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery is conducted every Tuesday. The participants of the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery can check their result by matching their ticket number. Winners of the 'Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha' lottery can get prize money of up to Rs 50 lakh.

There are several other prizes offered through the West Bengal Tuesday lottery. One can check the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery result by following these simple steps:

Step 1:The Dear Bangalakshami Torsha lottery result will be released at https://lotterysambadonline.com/west-bengal-state-lottery-result/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for today result 4 pm

Step 3: West Bengal ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ result will be displayed in pdf form with all the winning numbers

Step 4: Search for your lottery ticket number and check your status

Here is the list of prize money that a winner can get in the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery draw:

First Prize – Rs 50 lakhs

Second Prize – Rs 9,000

Third Prize – Rs 500

Fourth Prize – Rs 250

Fifth Prize – Rs 120

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000

If you have won any of the prizes in the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery draw, here’s what to do next to claim the prize money:

You will have to submit your ticket at the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days of the declaration of the result.

Submit all the required document

Complete the verification process carried out by the state lottery department.

The prize money of the West Bengal lottery is subjected to tax dedication, if applicable, as per the state government norms.

The West Bengal State Lottery Department rolls out 7 weekly lotteries draw on each day of the week. Check the name of the lotteries below:

Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Dear Bangasree Damodar

Dear Bangasree Ichamati

