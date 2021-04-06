​West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Lottery Result for April 6 on lotterysambad.in; Here is how to check

The West Bengal State Lottery Department organises seven weekly lotteries and allows people to participate in it and win prizes. Every Tuesday, the lottery department releases the results of the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery at 4 pm based on lucky draws. Ticket holders of the same can visit the official website of the lottery department at www.lotterysambadresult.in to check their results. Those who are interested can avail any of the seven weekly lottery tickets by paying Rs 6 for a single piece from any lottery shop present in the state. Tickets can be purchased for the following lottery games:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

The result of the Tuesday Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Lottery can be checked by following these below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the homepage of the lottery department at lotterysambadresult.in after the declaration of the result at 4 pm

Step 2: Next, click on the option ‘Lottery Sambad Result 6.04.2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’

Step 3: The result will be displayed on the screen after the click

Step 4: Check if any of the winning numbers mentioned in the result matches with your lottery ticket number or not

The winners of the Tuesday lottery can claim the below-mentioned prizes according to the one they have won:

First Prize: Rs 50 Lakh

Second Prize: Rs 9,000

Third Prize: Rs 500

Fourth Prize: Rs 250

Fifth Prize: Rs 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

For claiming the prizes,the winners will have to report to the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days from the declaration of the result. They also need to carry valid identity proof and their lottery ticket for verification purposes. Post the successful completion of the verification, the lottery office will give the winning amount to the winners.

All the winners need to note that lottery prizes are subject to tax deduction according to the state government rules and hence will only be provided after tax deduction if the amount comes under the tax bracket.