West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Lottery Results Declared at lotterysambadresult.in; How to Check

The results of the West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery for this Tuesday have been announced by The West Bengal State Lottery Department on January 5. The results are available on the website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in. Those who purchased the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery ticket can visit the website to check their results.

Winner of the first prize will receive Rs 50 lakh, while the second prize winner will get Rs 9,000. The third, fourth and fifth prize winners of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery are entitled to Rs 500, Rs 250 and Rs 120, respectively. The consolation of the lottery will fetch Rs 1,000.

Steps to check Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal Lottery at lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find the date and click on the link

Step 3: Click on the 4 PM option

Step 4: The result for Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery will appear on your screen

Step 5: Keep your tickets handy

Step 6: Match the ticket numbers with those mentioned on the result

Those who have won any prize will have to visit the office of the West Bengal State Lottery Department to collect the winning amount. At the lottery department’s office, they will have to submit their lottery ticket and a valid ID proof like Aadhaar Card, driving license, PAN Card and passport, among others. The concerned authorities of the lottery department will disburse the prize money after conducting the identification process. The process is to prevent the cases of fraud and ensure that only genuine people receive the money. Winners can claim their prize money within 30 days from the declaration date of the result.

The West Bengal State Lottery Department conducts draws for a week’s lottery daily. The names of the lottery are as follows:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

One can purchase a West Bengal lottery ticket for Rs 6.