West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Lottery Results Declared at lotterysambadresult.in; How to Check

The results of the West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery have been declared. Those who bought the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery tickets can check their results by visiting the website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in.

The first prize winner will receive Rs 50 lakh, while those who win second prize will get Rs 9,000. The third, fourth and fifth prize winners will take home Rs 500, Rs 250 and Rs 120, respectively. There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 1,000.

How to check Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery results

Step 1: Visit the office of West Bengal Lottery at lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 4PM option

Step 3: Result for Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery will appear on screen

Step 4: Check if your ticket number has won any prize

Those whose ticket number features on the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha result will have to go to the office of the West Bengal State Lottery Department to receive the winning amount. At the lottery department’s office, they will have to furnish their lottery ticket and a valid ID proof like Aadhaar Card, driving license, PAN Card and passport, among others.

Authorities concerned will carry out the identification process before disbursing the prize money. The identification of claimants is carried out to make sure that only genuine people get the winning amount and no fraud receives money.

The West Bengal State Lottery Department conducts draws for a weekly lottery daily. The names of the lottery and the day on which draw for them is held are as follows:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

A single ticket of the West Bengal lottery can be purchased at Rs 6. People who want to try their luck can also buy the whole lottery book.

The lottery department also holds draws for bumper lotteries on some occasions.