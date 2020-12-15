West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Lottery Results to be Announced at 4 pm Today

The West Bengal weekly lottery 'Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha' result are expected at 4 pm on Tuesday. The West Bengal Lottery Department will release the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha result on the website at lotterysambadresult.in. All those who have purchased the ticket can check the result by matching their ticket number with the numbers on the winning list. The first prize winner of the 'Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha' lottery will bag a huge amount of Rs 50 lakh while the second prize winner will take Rs 9,000 to their home.

There are a total of six prizes in West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery Sambad including a consolation prize of Rs 1,000. Here is the list of total prizes in West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery:

● First Prize- Rs 50 lakhs

● Second Prize- Rs 9,000

● Third Prize- Rs 500

● Fourth Prize- Rs 250

● Fifth Prize- Rs 120

● Consolation Prize- Rs 1,000

Here is how you can check the West Bengal lottery Sambad result -

Step 1: Visit at lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for 'Lottery Sambad Result 15.12.2020 Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ 4 pm result

Step 3: West Bengal ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ winning list will be displayed

Step 4: Match your ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ lottery ticket number with the numbers on the winning list

Whoever is lucky enough to have any of the winning ticket numbers, will have to present their ticket at the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the Prize money within the 30 days of the declaration of result. Once the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery ticket is submitted to the West Bengal Gazette office, the department will conduct a document verification process after which the winners will be allowed to take the prize money home. As per the rules, the winning amount is subjected to tax deduction.

Apart from Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, the West Bengal State Lottery Department also conduct 6 other lotteries draw on each day of the week. These lotteries are named as Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, Dear Bangasree Damodar, Dear Bangasree Ichamati.