West Bengal Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery Result for April 10: Winners to be announced at 4 pm

The West Bengal Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery winners for April 10 will be declared at 4 pm on the official website of State Lottery Sambad – lotterysambadonline.com. The ticket holders of the West Bengal Saturday lottery can check the draw results by using their ticket number. The Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery draw is held every Saturday. The lucky winners of the lottery draw get prizes up to Rs 50 lakh. Here is how you can check the Dear Bangashree Damodar lottery result for April 10

Step 1. Visit the official website of the West Bengal state lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2. Next, click on the link for 'Lottery Sambad Result 10.04.2021 Dear Bangasree Damodar 4 pm result

Step 3. The Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery result will be displayed with the winning numbers

Step 4. Ticket holders can search for their lottery ticket number and check if they have won or not

Those whose ticket number matches with any of the winning numbers can claim their prize money accordingly. The winning amount can be claimed only from the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days of the result declaration. The winners will have to submit their ticket to the concerned department and complete the verification process. The prize money will be given to the winners after the verification and tax deduction as per the state government rules.

The West Bengal state lottery department offers a total of six prizes for Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery winners. Here is the list of prize money that a winner can get in the West Bengal Sambad lottery draw:

First Prize- Rs 50 lakhSecond Prize- Rs 9,000Third Prize- Rs 500Fourth Prize- Rs 250Fifth Prize- Rs 120Consolation Prize- Rs 1,000

Those who couldn’t win any prizes in today’s lottery draw can try their luck in 6 other lotteries draw conducted on other days of the week. The lottery draw that is held by state lottery departments- Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, Dear Bangasree Damodar and Dear Bangasree Ichamati.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here