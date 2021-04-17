West Bengal Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery Result for April 17 at 4 pm; Details Here

The West Bengal Lottery Department will release the result of its weekly lottery named Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery on Saturday, April 17. The lottery department rolls out seven weekly lotteries and offers a wide range of cash prizes for the winners of the lottery game who are decided on the basis of lucky draws. Ticket holders of the Saturday Dear Bangasree Damodar can check the outcomes at 4 pm after the declaration of the result on the official website of State Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadonline.com.

Here is how you can check the Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery result:

Step 1: Go to the official website of West Bengal state lottery Sambad by clicking on the link,lotterysambadresult.in after the result declaration

Step 2: Next, from the homepage, click on the link for 'Lottery Sambad Result 17.04.2021 Dear Bangasree Damodar 4 pm result'

Step 3: After the click, the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery result will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Ticket holders will have to look for their lottery ticket number in the winning list and check if they have won any prize or not

Those whose ticket number matches with any of the winning numbers mentioned in the list will be eligible to claim their prize money accordingly. The lottery department offers a wide range of prize money starting from Rs 120 to Rs 50 lakh. Check the prize list here:

First Prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second Prize: Rs 9,000

Third Prize: Rs 500

Fourth Prize: Rs 250

Fifth Prize: Rs 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

All these winning amounts can be claimed by the winning ticket holders only from the West Bengal Gazette office and that too within a time frame of 30 days from the date of the result declaration.

In order to claim the cash prize, the winners will have to submit their ticket along with an ID proof to the concerned department and complete the verification process. They will receive the prize money after tax deduction, as per the state government rules.

Do not get disheartened if you do not win any of the prizes today as there are other weekly lotteries in which you can try your luck. The weekly lotteries organised by the state lottery department include Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, Dear Bangasree Damodar and Dear Bangasree Ichamati.

