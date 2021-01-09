West Bengal Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery Results Declared, First Prize Winner Gets Rs 50 Lakh

The West Bengal Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery results have been released. All those who have purchased the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery ticket can check the result available at lotterysambadresult.in.

The ticket for West Bengal Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery can be purchased for Rs 6. The first prize winner will get Rs 50 lakh. The second prize carries a sum of Rs 9,000. For third and fourth position, the winners will get Rs 1,000 and Rs 250 respectively. Rs 120 is the prize money for fifth position. The West Bengal Lottery Department has also kept a consolation prize worth Rs 1,000.

Those who will win the Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery will have pay a visit to the West Bengal State Lottery Department office within 30 days to claim the prize. The lottery winners must carry a valid identity proof along with the winning ticket number.

In total seven lotteries are organised by the West Bengal lottery department in a week. The draws are conducted on a daily basis. The name of the lotteries are Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, Dear Bangasree Damodar and Dear Bangasree Ichamati.

West Bengal Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery: Steps-

Step 1: Visit at lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Now, the homepage will appear on the screen

Step 3: Click on 4 pm draw

Step 4: Cntrl + F and type your ticket number

Step 5: Check the result