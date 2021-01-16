West Bengal Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery Results Declared, Winner Gets Rs 50 Lakh

West Bengal State Lottery Department on Saturday released Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery results on its official website at lotterysambadresult.in. Those who have West Bengal weekly lottery Sambad ticket can check the results by matching their ticket number with the numbers on the West Bengal Lottery Draw result. The State lottery department conducts the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery draw on every Saturday.

Here is how you can check the results:

Step 1: Visit at lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Once the homepage of West Bengal Sambad Lottery opens, click on the tab for 'Lottery Sambad Result 16.01.2021 Dear Bangasree Damodar 4 pm result'

Step 3: West Bengal Dear Bangasree Damodar draw result will be displayed with the winning numbers

Step 4: Match your Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery ticket number with the numbers on the winning list

The lucky winner to get the first prize of West Bengal Dear Bangasree Damodar is taking home a whopping amount of Rs 50 lakhs while the second winner will get Rs 9,000. Apart from these two, West Bengal Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery draw has 3 more prizes, including a consolation prize of Rs 1,000. Here is the list of prize money that the lucky West Bengal Sambad lottery ticket holder can win:

First Prize - Rs 50 lakhs

Second Prize - Rs 9,000

Third Prize - Rs 500

Fourth Prize - Rs 250

Fifth Prize - Rs 120

Consolation Prize - Rs 1,000

The lucky winners of West Bengal Sambad Lottery draw will have to claim the prize money within 30 days of the releaseof result from the West Bengal Gazette office. After the 30 days, the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery ticket will not be considered valid and the winners will lose the chance to get the winning amount. To claim the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery prize money, winners will have to submit the ticket to the West Bengal Gazette office with the name, address and his/her signature and the required documents.

Once the Dear Bangasree Damodar winning ticket is submitted to the state lottery department, a verification process will be carried out. The winners will be allowed to take the prize money only after completion of the verification process. As per the state government rules, the prize money is subjected to tax deduction.

West Bengal State Lottery Department rolls out 7 lotteries draw on every day of the week. These lottery draws are named as Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, Dear Bangasree Damodar and Dear Bangasree Ichamati.