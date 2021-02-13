West Bengal Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery Results for February 13 Declared at lotterysambadresult.in; Details Here

The West Bengal State Lottery Department has announced the results of Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery at 4 pm today. Ticket holders can visit the official website www.lotterysambadresult.in to see if they have won any prize. The draw on the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery is conducted by the State lottery department every Saturday. The lucky first prize winner takes home Rs 50 lakhs, while the second winner gets a sum of Rs 9,000.

Other than these two, the lottery department also provides four more prizes, including a third prize worth Rs 500 followed by fourth and fifth prize of Rs 250 and Rs 120, respectively. A consolation prize worth Rs 1,000 is also given.

If you have the Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery ticket, you can follow the below-mentioned steps to check the result:

Step 1: Go to the official website www.lotterysambadresult.in by clicking on the link

Step 2: Look for the 'Lottery Sambad Result 13.02.2021 Dear Bangasree Damodar 4 pm result' option and click on it

Step 3: Results will be displayed on the page

Step 4: Match your Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery ticket number with the numbers given on the winning list

Lottery winners are required to claim the prize money within 30 days of the release of the result from the West Bengal Gazette office for it to be considered valid. The winning ticket holders are also required to submit their ticket with the name, address and his/her signature and the required documents to the West Bengal Gazette office for the verification process.

Once the verification process completes successfully, the winners will be allowed to take the prize money. However, as per the state government rules, if the amount won lies under the tax deduction slab, it will be only given after deductions.

The state lottery department rolls out 7 lotteries on 7 days of the week. Therefore, if you have missed a chance to win this time, you can try your luck on the other days. Here is the list for your reference:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati