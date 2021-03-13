​West Bengal Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery Results for March 13 at lotterysambadresult.in; 1st Prize Rs 50 Lakh

Ticket holders of the West Bengal Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery can visit the official website of the West Bengal State Lottery Department at www.lotterysambadresult.in to check the results of the lottery on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 4 pm. However, those who do not have the ticket can buy the same from any lottery shop present in the state to participate in the lWest Bengal Dear Bangasree Damodar Lotterygame. The draw on the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery is conducted every Saturday by the lottery department. The West Bengal Lottery department offers six prizes to the winners of the Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery, including a first prize worth Rs 50 lakh.

Here are the details regarding the prizes offered by the lottery department to the winners:

First Prize: Rs 50 lakhs

Second Prize: Rs 9,000

Third Prize: Rs 500

Fourth Prize: Rs 250

Fifth Prize: Rs 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

Ticket holders of the West Bengal Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery can check their results by following the below-mentioned steps and see if they are one of the lucky winners or not:

Step 1: Click on the link,lotterysambadresult.in to go to the official website after the declaration of the result at 4 pm

Step 2: You will have to find an option reading ‘Lottery Sambad Result 13.03.2021 Dear Bangasree Damodar 4 pm result’ on the homepage and then click on the same

Step 3: You will be able to see the results displayed on a new page as you click on the above-mentioned option

Step 4: You can now check if your lottery ticket number is present in the declared winning list or not

Within 30 days of the declaration of the result, that is March 13, the winning ticket holders along with the lottery ticket and the required documents will have to report to the West Bengal Gazette office and claim the prize amount. The lottery ticket and ID proofs are required by the office to initiate the verification process, after which you will be awarded the winning amount.

Winners of the West Bengal Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery also need to note that the amount won by them will only be handed after proper tax deductions, if it falls under the tax bracket.

As the West Bengal Lottery Department conducts seven lottery games throughout the week, people can try their luck on any one of them. Here is the list: