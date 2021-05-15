West Bengal Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery Results for Saturday, May 15 at 4 PM, Here’s How to Check

West Bengal Saturday lottery Dear Bangasree Damodar result for May 15 will be announced today at 4 pm. Those who have participated in the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery can check the results by visiting the official website of the state lottery department at https://lotterysambadonline.com/west-bengal-state-lottery-result/. The tickets for this popular lottery game can be bought at Rs 6 from any of the legalized ticket vendors across the state. The State lottery department holds the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery draw every Saturday.

Here’s how you can check the West Bengal Saturday lottery result for May 15:

Step 1: Go to the internet browser and search the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery https://lotterysambadonline.com/west-bengal-state-lottery-result/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for “Lottery Sambad Result 15.05.2021 Dear Bangasree Damodar 4 pm result”

Step 3: The winning numbers will be displayed on the screen

Step 4:Match your lottery ticket number with the winning numbers and see if you have won or not

Those whose ticket number is there in the winning list can win a maximum prize of up to Rs 50 lakhs. A total of six prizes are offered through Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery draw.

First Prize - Rs 50 lakhs

Second Prize -Rs 9,000

Third Prize - Rs 500

Fourth Prize - Rs 250

Fifth Prize - Rs 120

Consolation Prize - Rs 1,000

Those winning any of the prizes in the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery will have to claim the prize money from the West Bengal Gazette office. The winning amount can be claimed within 30 days of the release of the result. Winners will have to submit a copy of the lottery ticket and other valid documents for verification. The winners will be allowed to take the prize money after verification and tax deduction. A total of seven weekly lotteries draw are rolled out by the West Bengal State lottery department.

