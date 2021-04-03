West Bengal Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery: Results to be Announced Soon, Check Details Here

The result for the West Bengal Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery draw will be declared today, on April 3 at 4 pm at lotterysambadresult.in. All those who have West Bengal Saturday lottery ticket can check the results by matching their ticket number with the numbers on the winning list. The Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery draw is conducted by the State lottery department every Saturday. The lucky winners of the Saturday lottery draw can claim their prize money from the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days of the result declaration.

Here’s how to check Dear Bangashree Damodar lottery result:

Step 1:Visit the official website of the West Bengal state lottery department at lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2:On the homepage, click on the tab for 'Lottery Sambad Result 03.04.2021 Dear Bangasree Damodar 4 pm result

Step 3: The winning numbers of the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery draw will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Ticket holders can match their lottery ticket number with the winning numbers

Winners will have to submit their Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery ticket at West Bengal Gazette office with the name, address and his/her signature and the required documents for verification. The prize money will be given to the winners after the details and documents will be verified by the concerned authority. The prize money is also subjected to tax deduction as per the state government rules.

There are a total of six prizes offered through the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery draw. The highest amount that a West Bengal lottery ticket holder can win is Rs 50 lakhs. Here is the list of prize money that one can win in the West Bengal Sambad lottery draw:

First Prize – Rs 50 lakhs

Second Prize – Rs 9,000

Third Prize – Rs 500

Fourth Prize – Rs 250

Fifth Prize- Rs 120

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000

The West Bengal State lottery department conducts 7 lotteries draw every day of the week. These are named Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, Dear Bangasree Damodar and Dear Bangasree Ichamati.