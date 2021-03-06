​West Bengal Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery: Results to be Declared Today; Details Here

On Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 4 pm, the ticket holders of the Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery can go to the official website of the West Bengal State Lottery Department by clicking on the link — www.lotterysambadresult.in to check the results of the lottery. A massive amount of Rs 50 lakh is awarded to the lucky first prize winner of the lottery game.The draw on the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery is organised every Saturday by the State lottery department.

The other prizes given to the winners of the Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery winners include:

First Prize: Rs 50 lakhs

Second Prize: Rs 9,000

Third Prize: Rs 500

Fourth Prize: Rs 250

Fifth Prize: Rs 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

To check the results and see if they are one of the lucky winners or not, these steps can be followed by the ticket holders of the West Bengal Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery:

Step 1: After the results are declared at 4 pm, the ticket holders can check it by visiting the official website by clicking on the link — www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the West Bengal Sambad Lottery, you will have to look for and click on the option reading 'Lottery Sambad Result 06.03.2021 Dear Bangasree Damodar 4 pm result'

Step 3: After clicking on the option, the result of the lottery with the list of the winning ticket numbers will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: At last,to confirm if you are one of the winners or not ,you need to match your ticket number with those mentioned in the list

All the lucky winners of the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery game will have to report to the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days of the declaration of the result i.e. March 6 and claim the prize amount. The winners will also have to submit their winning ticket along with the name, address, signature and the required documents for the further verification process in the lottery office.

After the verification process is completed by the lottery office, the amount will be handed to the lucky winners. However, the winning ticket holders need to note that the amount will be given to them only after tax deduction if the amount falls under the tax bracket.

The West Bengal Lottery Department organises seven lottery games throughout the week, giving an opportunity to everyone who lost this time to try their luck again. Here is the list: