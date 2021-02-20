West Bengal Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery Results to be Out Today; Know the Prizes

On Saturday, February 20, 2021, the West Bengal State Lottery Department will release the results of Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery at 4 pm. Every Saturday the lottery department conducts the draw Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery. People with lottery tickets can check the results on the official website lotterysambadresult.in to know if they have won any prize or not. Rs 50 lakh is the amount awarded to the lucky first prize winner of the West Bengal Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery while Rs 9,000 is given to the second prize winner.

The other prizes awarded to the winners by the state lottery department include a third prize worth Rs 500, fourth prize of Rs 250, fifth prize worth Rs 120 and a consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

Ticket holders of the West Bengal Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery can follow the below-mentioned steps to check the outcome.

Step 1: Click on the link- lotterysambadresult.in to visit the official website of the lottery department.

Step 2: From the homepage of the West Bengal Sambad Lottery click on 'Lottery Sambad Result 20.02.2021 Dear Bangasree Damodar 4 pm result' option.

Step 3: After you click on the option you will get the results displayed on the page.

Step 4: To confirm if you are one of the lucky winners you need to match your Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery ticket number with the numbers given on the winning list.

Also, if you are the winner of any of the prizes given by the lottery department then you will have to claim the prize money within 30 days of the release of the result because after that the lottery ticket will not be considered valid. The winners will have to submit the ticket along with the name, address, signature and other documents required for the further verification process.

The prize money will be received by the winners only after the successful completion of the verification process. You also need to note that the winning amount will be awarded only after the tax deductions if it falls under the tax slab.

The state lottery department conducts a lottery every day. If you want to try your luck here is the list:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak.

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati