​West Bengal Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery Results to be Released on Official Website, Know Prizes

RTicket holders of the Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery can visit the official website of the West Bengal State Lottery Department by clicking on the link — www.lotterysambadresult.in to check the results of the lottery as it will be released on Saturday, February 27 at 4 pm. Every Saturday, the draw on the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery is conducted by the State lottery department where the lucky first prize winner is awarded a whopping amount of Rs 50 lakhs, followed by the second winning amount of Rs 9,000.

Including the two above mentioned prizes, the West Bengal lottery department also provides four more prizes — third prize worth Rs 500, fourth prize of Rs 250, fifth prize of Rs 120 and a consolation prize worth Rs 1,000.

People who have the tickets of the West Bengal Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery can follow the below-mentioned steps to check the result:

Step 1: Ticket holders are required to visit the official website by clicking on the link — www.lotterysambadresult.in after the declaration of the result at 4 pm

Step 2: After opening the link, the homepage of the West Bengal Sambad Lottery will open and there you will have to look for the 'Lottery Sambad Result 27.02.2021 Dear Bangasree Damodar 4 pm result' option and click on it.

Step 3: As you will click on the option,the result of the lottery will get displayed on the screen

Step 4: Finally, you need to match your lottery ticket number with those mentioned on the winning list to check if you are one of the lucky winners or not

Those who win the lottery game will have to report to the West Bengal Gazette office and claim the prize amount within 30 days of the release of the result as after that, the lottery ticket will not be considered valid. While visiting the office,the lucky winners will also have to carry the winning ticket along with the name, address, signature and the required documents forfurther verification process.

The prize money will only be given to the winners post the successful completion of the verification process. However, you need to remember that the amount will be awarded to you after tax deduction, if it falls under the tax bracket.

Also, in case you do not win any prizes this time, you can opt for any other lottery game conducted in the week as the state lottery department rolls out 7 lotteries on 7 days of the week.