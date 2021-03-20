West Bengal Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery: Winners Declared at 4 pm today; Check Details Here

West Bengal State Lottery Department will announce the Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery winners on its official website lotterysambadresult.in at 4 pm on Saturday, March 20. The Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery ticket holder can check the results by matching their ticket number with the numbers on the winning list. The State lottery department conducts the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery draw every Saturday.

Those having tickets of West Bengal daily lottery draw can check the result by following these simple steps:

Step 1:All the Dear Bangasree Damodar ticket holders will have to visit the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery at lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Next, click on the tab for ‘Lottery Sambad Result 20.03.2021 Dear Bangasree Damodar 4 pm result

Step 3: The Dear Bangasree Damodar winner list will be displayed on the screen

Step 4:Match your lottery ticket number with the numbers on the winning list

The lucky ticket holders to win any of the prizes will have to claim it from the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days of the release of the result. After that, the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery ticket will not be considered valid. The winning amount of the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery can be claimed by submitting the ticket to the West Bengal Gazette office with the name, address and his/her signature and the required documents. The winners will be allowed to take the prize money only after completion of the verification process conducted by the concerned authority. The prize money is subjected to tax deduction as per the state government rules.

There are a total of six prizes offered through Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery draw and the highest amount that one can get is Rs 50 lakhs. Here is the list of prize money that the lucky winners of West Bengal Sambad lottery draw can win:

First Prize- Rs 50 lakhs

Second Prize- Rs 9,000

Third Prize- Rs 500

Fourth Prize- Rs 250

Fifth Prize- Rs 120

Consolation Prize- Rs 1,000

Those who couldn’t get to win any of the prizes can try their luck in other lottery draw conducted by the West Bengal State lottery department. A total of 7 lotteries draw are conducted by the state lottery department every day of the week. These are named as Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, Dear Bangasree Damodar and Dear Bangasree Ichamati.