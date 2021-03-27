West Bengal Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery: Winners List Declared; How to Check, Prize Details Here

The winners of the Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery has been declared at 4 pm on Saturday, on the official website of the West Bengal State Lottery Department – lotterysambadresult.in. The state lottery department conducts the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery draw every Saturday along with other lottery games held on different days in a week. Check the details below:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

Tickets of any of the above mentioned weekly lotteries can be availed from any state lottery shop and are rpiced at Rs 6 for a single ticket.

To check the results of the March 27 lottery follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Open the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery or click on- lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: From the homepage, click on the tab ‘Lottery Sambad Result 27.03.2021 Dear Bangasree Damodar 4 pm result’

Step 3: Result of the Dear Bangasree Damodar will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Match your lottery ticket number with the winning numbers mentioned on the list.

If you are one of the winners of the lucky draw, then you can avail the prize money awarded by the lottery department. Total six prizes are being offered through the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery draw. Check the list here:

First Prize- Rs 50 lakh

Second Prize- Rs 9,000

Third Prize- Rs 500

Fourth Prize- Rs 250

Fifth Prize- Rs 120

Consolation Prize- Rs 1,000

The prize money need to be claimed from the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days of the release of the result. You will also have to submit your name, address, signature and the required documents for the same. The lottery office will carry out a verification process and then the winning amount will be handed over to the winners. All winners also need to note that the prize money is subjected to tax deduction as per the state government rules and hence will be given after tax deductions.