West Bengal Dear Bangasree Ichamati Lottery: Here's How to Check Results, Know Winners

The West Bengal State Lottery Department will announce the Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery winners today on April 11 at 4.00 pm. The results of the West Bengal State Sunday lottery draw can be checked on the official website of the Sambad Lottery Department at lotterysambadonline.com. Dear Bangasree Ichamati Lottery is a weekly draw conducted every Sunday by the West Bengal State Lottery Department. The winners of the lottery draw can win prize money of up to Rs 50 lakhs.

Here’s how to check the draw results of the West Bengal Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery:

Step 1: Search for the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery i.e, lotterysambadonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘4 pm result’ under ‘Today’s result’ tab

Step 3: Download the Dear Bangasree Ichamati result pdf and search for your ticket number in the winning list

If your ticket number matches with any of the numbers on the Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery result, then you can win the following prizes accordingly:

First Prize – Rs 50 lakhs

Second Prize – Rs 9,000

Third Prize – Rs 500

Fourth Prize – Rs 250

Fifth Prize – Rs 120

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000

The prize money of the West Bengal Sunday Lottery Sambad can be claimed from the West Bengal Gazette office. The Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery winners need to submit their ticket along with the signature, address and other required details to the concerned department within 30 days from the date of result declaration. A verification process will be carried out by the concerned authority for authentication. The winners will receive the prize money after successful verification and tax deduction.

The West Bengal State Lottery Department conducts 7 lotteries draws on each day of the week. Those who want to try their luck can participate in the following West Bengal lottery draw — Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, Dear Bangasree Damodar and Dear Bangasree Ichamati.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here