West Bengal Dear Bangasree Ichamati Lottery Result for April 18 at 4pm: 1st Prize Winner to get Rs 50 lakh

Out of the seven weekly lotteries, the West Bengal State Lottery Department will declare the winners of the Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery on Sunday, April 18, at 4.00 pm. The winners of all the weekly lotteries are decided by conducting lucky draws. Ticket holders of the Sunday Dear Bangasree Ichamati Lottery can check their results by visiting the official website of the Sambad Lottery Department at lotterysambadonline.com post the declaration of the outcome.

Check the process below:

Step 1: Use your mobile phone or laptop or computer with a good internet connection to search for the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery that is lotterysambadonline.com.

Step 2: After the search, the homepage of the website will open from there click on the option reading ‘4 pm result’ under the ‘Today’s result’ tab.

Step 3: You then need to download the Dear Bangasree Ichamati result pdf to check the winners’ list.

Step 4: Look for your ticket number in the list.

The lottery department offers a wide range of cash prizes to the winners ranging from Rs 120 to Rs 50 lakhs.

Check the prizes below:

First Prize: Rs 50 lakhs

Second Prize: Rs 9,000

Third Prize: Rs 500

Fourth Prize: Rs 250

Fifth Prize: Rs 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

All the lucky prize winners will have to claim the amount won by them accordingly by visiting the West Bengal Gazette office along with their lottery ticket, valid ID proof, signature, address and other details required by the concerned department.

These documents need to be submitted within 30 days from the date of the result declaration for the initiation of the verification process. After the authenticity of the winner is proved he/she receives the prize money after-tax deduction.

The other weekly lotteries on which you can try your luck is:

Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Dear Bangasree Damodar

Dear Bangasree Ichamati.

The tickets for these lotteries can be availed by paying Rs 6 for a single piece.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here