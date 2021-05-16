West Bengal Dear Bangasree Ichamati Lottery Result for May 16 to be Declared at 4 pm

The West Bengal State Lottery Department will announce the Sunday lottery ‘Dear Bangasree Ichamati’ winners on May 16 at 4.00 pm. Ticket holders of the West Bengal Sunday lottery draw can check the result on the official website of State Lottery Sambad lotterysambadonline.com

Dear Bangasree Ichamati is a weekly draw held every Sunday by the state lottery department. The winners of the lottery draw can win a maximum prize money of up to Rs 50 lakh. Here’s how the participants can check the draw results:

Step 1. Search for the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery

Step 2. Click on the ‘4 pm result’ under ‘Today’s result’ tab available on the homepage

Step 3. The Dear Bangasree Ichamati result will be displayed in pdf form. Download the pdf and match your ticket number with the winning numbers.

A total of six prizes are offered through the West Bengal Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery including a consolation prize of Rs 1,000. Here’s the complete list of prize money that a West Bengal Sunday lottery can win:

First Prize- Rs 50 lakh

Second Prize- Rs 9,000

Third Prize- Rs 500

Fourth Prize- Rs 250

Fifth Prize- Rs 120

Consolation Prize- Rs 1,000

The participants whose ticket number matches with any of the winning numbers must claim their prize money from the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days of declaration of result. The winners need to submit their lottery ticket and other valid documents for verification. The winners will receive the prize money after successful verification and tax deduction, if applicable.

The West Bengal State Lottery Department conducts 7 weekly lotteries draws on each day of the week. One can try their luck in other West Bengal lottery draw like Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, Dear Bangasree Damodar, Dear Bangasree Ichamati.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here