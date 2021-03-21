West Bengal Dear Bangasree Ichamati Lottery Result to be Released at 4 PM; Check Here

People who bought tickets for the March 21 West Bengal Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery can visit the official website of the State Lottery Department to check the results at lotterysambadresult.in. The draws will be announced at 4 pm. The lottery department organises the Dear Bangasree Ichamati Lottery every Sunday. Those who could not participate this time can try next week. The lottery ticket can be purchased from any state lottery shop and is priced at Rs 6 per ticket.

Also, here is the list of lotteries conducted by the state lottery department throughout the week.

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

To check the results of the Dear Bangasree Ichamati Lottery one can follow the below mentioned easy steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website or directly click on the link- lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: The homepage of the website will open. Click on the 4 pm option.

Step 3: You will get the winning list displayed in a PDF file in a new window.

Step 5: Match your ticket numbers with those provided on the winning list

Those who will win the Sunday Lottery game will be awarded the below-mentioned cash prizes by the lottery department:

First Prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second Prize: Rs 9,000

Third Prize: Rs 500

Fourth Prize: Rs 250

Fifth Prize: Rs 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

All prize winners will have to claim the winning amount within 30 days of the declaration of the result from March 21 by visiting the West Bengal State Lottery Department.

The winning ticket holders will also have to carry their lottery tickets and valid ID proof for the verification process and will have to submit it to the lottery department.

After proper verification, the winning amount will be handed to the winners with tax deduction as per the government rules if applicable.