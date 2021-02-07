West Bengal Dear Bangasree Ichamati Lottery Results at 4 pm Today; Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

The West Bengal State Lottery Department will announce the Sunday Lottery draw Dear Bangasree Ichamati today at 4 pm. Those who have tried their luck at Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery can check the draw result on the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in. The first lucky winner will get a whopping amount of Rs 50 lakh while the second winner will get Rs 9,000. West Bengal Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery has a total of 6 prizes of the different winning amount including a consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

Here is the list of West Bengal Dear Bangasree Ichamati Lottery prize money that one can win:

First Prize- Rs 50 lakhs

Second Prize- Rs 9,000

Third Prize- Rs 500

Fourth Prize- Rs 250

Fifth Prize- Rs 120

Consolation Prize- Rs 1,000

Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery draw is conducted every Sunday at 4 pm by the State Lottery Department. One can check the draw results by following these steps:

Step 1: Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery result will be uploaded on the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery at lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Click on the link for 'Lottery Sambad Result o1-02-2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’ 4 pm result available on the homepage

Step 3: West Bengal Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery result for today will be displayed

Step 4: One can match their Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery ticket numbers with the numbers on the winning list.

Lucky winners can claim the prize money from the West Bengal Gazette office and will be required to submit their lottery ticket along with the signature, address and other required details. The West Bengal Sambad Lottery ticket is valid till 30 days of the declaration of the result. No request for the claim will be accepted by the department after the 30-day time frame. Once the Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery ticket is submitted to the West Bengal Gazette office, a document verification process will be carried out. Winners will be handed over the prize amount after the verification process is conducted. The West Bengal lottery amount is subjected to tax deduction as per the State government rules.

The West Bengal State Lottery Department conducts 7 lotteries draws on each day of the week named as Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, Dear Bangasree Damodar, Dear Bangasree Ichamati.