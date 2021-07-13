West Bengal: Dilip Ghosh Faces Protest From BJP Workers In Burdwan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh faced a protest from his own party workers in Burdwan city on Tuesday. The workers protested in front of him and interrupted Ghosh’s press conference. The incident occurred as one of the local leaders of the party alleged that he was prevented from participating in the East Burdwan district executive meeting that was held at the district party office. The local leader claimed that he knew Ghosh in his personal capacity for the past many years still he was not allowed to attend the meeting.

Indranil Goswami, who claimed to be a local leader of the BJP, demanded that he should be allowed to enter the meeting. He was furious that he was not allowed to participate in the meeting. He said that he was an old party worker and has been working for the party for a long time.

“State leaders like Dilip Ghosh used to come to our house for lunch and plan for the future of the party. And now, we are not allowed to attend the party meeting. We are now ignored despite giving everything to the party,” he said.

He further alleged that “Opportunity seekers are now valued in the BJP instead of the old workers.”

The BJP district leadership said it was his personal opinion. Those who were supposed to attend today’s meeting were called.

A similar incident had happened outside the district party office in Burdwan ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls with clashes between two factions of the BJP. Several vehicles were set ablaze and the party office was also vandalized. The situation was brought under control after a heavy security deployment outside the party office. Later, BJP suspended several leaders and workers.

