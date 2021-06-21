West Bengal Doctors Fear 3rd Wave as Number of Covid Cases in Children Sees a Sharp Rise

A considerably high number of children infected with Covid-19 virus are being admitted to the Bardhaman Medical College in Bardhaman district of West Bengal every day, according to reports, which triggers the apprehension of a possible third wave.

Many of the children admitted, including new born babies, are facing severe respiratory troubles and have to be administered oxygen. This has resulted in panic among the faculty of the hospital, who are apprehending a possible outbreak of a third wave of Covid-19 in the state.

The recent wave of coronavirus infection among children has prompted the authorities at Bardhaman Medical College to undertake an infrastructure revamp. At present, there are around 40 beds for child victims of Covid. Of these, 20 are for children who have tested Covid-positive, while the remaining ones are for those with symptoms of the virus. Babies with respiratory problems are also being admitted in this section.

According to the Deputy Superintendent of the hospital Kunal Kanti De, children with corona symptoms are being admitted daily for the last two weeks. “Till date, we have had more than 60 children with Covid symptoms admitted here,” he said, adding that in the beginning around 7-8 children used to be admitted to the hospital every day. Of the child patients, six have died.

This Friday, three babies were admitted, out of whom two were younger than a year. But doctors are not giving up hope just yet. The positivity rate has come down significantly in the last few days, according to the data collected so far.

