Prime Minister Narendra Modi tore into West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party TMC as he played on the “Khela Hobe” slogan to say: “Didi, O Didi – you played for 10 years. Now the game will end and development will begin”.

“Poribortan'(development) is Mamata Banerjee’s slogan; why are you copying Mamata Banerjee?… After winning Bengal, we will jump to Delhi & shake BJP,” Banerjee said at a rally in Kharagpur.

Speaking in Purulia ahead of the eight-phase Bengal election starting March 27, the prime minister targeted Banerjee over “corruption and lack of development”.