West Bengal Extends Covid-19 Restrictions Till Sep 30. Here's What's Allowed, What's Not

The West Bengal government has extended the Covid-related restrictions till September 30 with the existing relaxations. The restrictions, first imposed on May 16 and extended at regular intervals, were set to expire on Wednesday.

Latest Rules

As part of the new restrictions announced by the authorities on Wednesday, all health and hygiene protocols must be followed at all times. The mandate of wearing of masks and maintenance of physical distancing remains as before. “Wearing of masks, maintenance of physical distancing and health and hygiene protocols must be followed at all times," the notification said.

Offices to Operate

The state government has allowed offices, both government and private, to function with half the manpower, as per the order. District administrations, police commissionerates and local authorities shall ensure strict compliance with the state directives of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, it said.

No Movement from 11 pm to 5 am

The order said that all outdoor activities including movement of people and vehicles shall be strictly prohibited between 11 pm to 5 am except for health services, law and order, essential commodities including agriculture produce and other emergency services.

Any violation of the restriction measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and relevant sections of the IPC.

Covid Cases

West Bengal recorded 703 new cases on Tuesday, taking the cumulative figure to 15,58,117. The overall toll rose to 18,599 with 12 fresh fatalities. The state’s active case count currently stands at 8,074, of which 6,707 patients are in home isolation and 249 are in safe homes.

The North 24 Parganas district topped the Covid tally in the state with 138 new cases and 5 deaths over the last 24 hours. State capital Kolkata trailed closely at 127 cases and 3 deaths.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here