West Bengal Extends Covid Curfew Till July 1 With Relaxations: Here's What's Allowed and What's Not

In view of the Covid-19 situation, West Bengal Chief Secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi has extended the partial lockdown in the state from June 15 onwards to July 1.

However, there will be some relaxation from June 16 including the opening of restaurants and bars (even those which are located inside shopping complexes) between 12 noon to 8 pm with 50 per cent sitting capacity.

Addressing a press conference, the Chief Secretary said, “All private transport and public transport except emergency services like health care service providers, media and essential commodities will be shut from 6 AM on June 16 to July 1 till 6 PM."

“Those who will travel to and from Kolkata Airport and those who will travel to and from nursing homes, hospitals or for essential services (even in private cars, taxi and auto-rickshaw) will be allowed. All intra-state buses remain closed until further notice. Petrol pumps and ATMs will be operational," he said.

While clarifying more on fresh lockdown measures, he said, “All inter-state trains, metro railways, public buses, taxis, auto-rickshaw, factories, schools, colleges, all educational institutes, private and government offices will remain closed. Only special local trains will be operational for those who are associated with emergency services.”

All kinds of gatherings including religious and political will be banned and there will be night curfew from 9 PM to 5 AM.

In wedding ceremonies, only 50 people will be allowed if they follow COVID-19 safety protocols. In case of cremation or last rites, only 20 people are allowed.

All shopping complexes, malls, beauty parlours, cinema halls, gyms, spas, and swimming pools will remain closed. As far as sports complexes are concerned, it can resume sports activities but without spectators.

All markets and bazaars will be functional from 7 AM and to 11 AM, while sweet shops will be allowed to function from 10 AM to 5 PM. Other retail shops will be functional from 11 AM to 6 PM with a workforce of 25 per cent and not more than 30 percent crowd at a time.

All the government and private offices can resume service with 25 per cent capacity from 10 AM to 4 PM. The production units and IT industries can operate with 50 per cent strength.

There is good news for morning walkers as the government allowed all parks to open from 6 AM to 9 AM.

Shooting of television programmes will be allowed from June 16 but only 50 per cent of the workforce will be allowed.

All outdoor activities including vehicular movement from 9 PM to 5 AM is restricted.

Those who want to travel will require E-passes.

During the press conference, Mamata Banerjee said consideration of ‘One Nation, One Ration’ scheme was under process.

“We do not have any problem with the implementation of the ‘One Nation, One Ration’ scheme. It is under process,” she said.

She also condemned the murder of a ABP News journalist in Uttar Pradesh.

