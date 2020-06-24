West Bengal Extends Lockdown till July 31 with Certain Relaxations

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced extension of the lockdown in the state's containment zones till July 31 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The ongoing lockdown in West Bengal was to end on June 30.

Banerjee, after attending an all-party meeting held at an auditorium adjacent to the state secretariat in Kolkata, said although there were differences of opinion among leaders, it was decided to extend the curbs till the end of July with relaxations.

“Except for the dates of pending higher secondary exams and the other board exams which our education department will decide, we are planning to extend lockdown (in containment zones) in the state with the necessary relaxations,” she said.

According to the latest order, norms of physical distancing and health hygiene protocol must be strictly followed.

“Any violation in compliance of norms of physical distancing, health hygiene protocol and wearing of masks shall attract penal actions as per law,” said the notice.