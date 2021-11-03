West Bengal: Fire Breaks Out at Factory in Howrah, 20 Engines at Spot

Fire broke out at a factory in West Bengal's Howrah district on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. The fire was first spotted around 12.30 pm at the factory in New Karola in Domjur police station area, they said.

Twenty fire engines are fighting the blaze, which is yet to be brought under control, they added. There was no report of any casualty but the incident triggered panic as it was a congested area, fire officials said.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, they said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.