West Bengal Floods Intensify, Over 2 Lakh People Evacuated

The government agencies have evacuated over two lakh people and shifted them to shelter homes in six districts of West Bengal due to heavy flood. Lakhs of houses have also been damaged in the floods. The districts of Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur, Hooghly, Howrah and South 24 Parganas are bearing the brunt of flood after heavy rain since last few days. The water released from the Damodar Valley Dam intensified the flood situation.

Water from Rupnarayan and Dwarakeswar rivers has entered residential areas. The ground floors of many houses in Hooghly district have been submerged in flood water. A district official said, “At least one lakh people have been moved to safety in Hooghly alone after their houses were damaged. There are several others who are still stranded on the roof of their houses or elevated structures”.

According to the district administration over one lakh tarpaulin, 1000 MT of rice, thousands of water pouches and clean clothes have been supplied to the shelters for the affected people.

A resident of Basabati in North 24 Parganas district, Shyamal Dari’s field has been covered with water. “All of my seasonal vegetables have been ruined and my crops rotted due to flood water. I have lost all the hope to earn anything this monsoon and I don’t know when the water will recede,” he said.

Another villager, Mitali Hazra said, “As of now bringing medicine is the biggest problem for us, I also told the administration so that we can get the delivery of medicine."

State Panchayat Minister, Subrata Mukherjee, visited the flood-hit areas of Ghatal in Paschim Medinipur and assured that he would apprise Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee about the situation, and steps would be taken accordingly.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here