West Bengal: Fresh Probe Into Death Of Suvendu Adhikari’s Former Bodyguard Launched

The West Bengal Police have started a fresh round of investigation into the alleged death of a security guard of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari. The guard Subrata Chakraborty allegedly shot himself in the head with his service revolver on October 13, 2018, at his rented accommodation in Kanthi. He had succumbed to his bullet wounds two days later at a private hospital. At that time, Adhikari was the state transport minister in chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s previous government.

Now a new development has come to the fore in the case. On Wednesday, the deceased’s wife filed a complaint in the case. The superintendent of Purba Medinipur Amarnath K said the woman submitted a three-page-long complaint in which she wrote that she suspected foul play behind her husband’s death since the beginning.

Since “Adhikari was a powerful” leader of the ruling party and the woman was left only with her “two daughters”, she “could not gather the courage” to file a complaint in the matter. But now since the leader does not hold that much power at the state or district level, she got the hope of getting “justice” in the case.

Submitting the letter, Chakraborty’s wife demanded a fresh probe into her husband’s mysterious death. On the basis of the complaint, unknown persons have been booked under IPC Section 302 (murder).

Adhikari defected to the BJP ahead of this year’s state assembly elections. He defeated the Trinamool Congress supremo from Nandigram even as her party swept back to power. The protégé-turned-adversary of Banerjee is now the leader of the Opposition in the state assembly.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here