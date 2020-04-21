Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

West Bengal Government Allows E-auction of Tea Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

State Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha issued an order allowing the e-auction. The order said that e-auction should be held after observing social distancing norms and other guidelines in the wake of the coronavirus spread.

PTI

Updated:April 21, 2020, 9:42 PM IST
West Bengal Government Allows E-auction of Tea Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
A tea garden worker plucks tea leaves inside a tea estate in West Bengal. (Photo: Reuters)

The West Bengal government on Tuesday allowed the tea industry to conduct e-auction amid the lockdown, but in strict adherence to social distancing norms and other guidelines in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha issued an order allowing the e-auction. The order said that e-auction should be held after observing social distancing norms and other guidelines in the wake of the coronavirus spread.

The Secretary of Calcutta Tea Traders Association (CTTA), J Kalyansundaram, said, "We welcome the decision." "We had requested the government to allow the conduct of e-auction in tea after the lockdown came into effect," he said. The last e-auction was held on March 17, he said.

The CTTA conducts e-auction in Kolkata. Kalyansundaram said the government's letter has been forwarded to the sale sub-committee for preparing the future sales programmes. The government had earlier allowed plucking of tea in the gardens with 25 per cent of the workforce.

