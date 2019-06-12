Take the pledge to vote

West Bengal Governor Convenes All-party Meeting Amid Post-Poll Violence

Tripathi has sent a letter to all prominent political parties in Bengal, urging them to attend the all-party meet at 4 pm at Raj Bhavan.

Sujit Nath | News18.com

Updated:June 12, 2019, 5:35 PM IST
West Bengal Governor Convenes All-party Meeting Amid Post-Poll Violence
File photo of West Bengal governor Keshari Nath Tripathi.
Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi has called for an all-party meeting on Thursday as the post-poll violence continues to keep the state on the edge.

A Raj Bhawan spokesperson said the meeting has been convened and will be ‘useful in creating a harmonious situation whereby peace and harmony prevails in the State for the benefit of the citizens.’

Tripathi has sent a letter to all prominent political parties in Bengal, urging them to attend the all-party meet at 4 pm at Raj Bhavan.

Welcoming the move, West Bengal BJP unit president Dilip Ghosh said the state government should have taken the initiative.

"We welcome the decision. We have received Tripathi's letter. We would be attending tomorrow's meeting," he told PTI.

The Trinamool Congress leadership, however, said it was yet to receive any letter.

"Once we receive the letter, we would take a call on it," said a senior TMC leader.

Notably, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has on several occasions accused the Governor of ‘siding’ with the BJP.

Earlier on June 10, Governor Tripathi apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the law-and-order situation in Bengal after the killings at Sandeshkhali in North-24-Paraganas’s Bashirhat area.

The meeting was after held after the Union home ministry had sought a report from the Bengal government on Basirhat violence where eight people were reportedly killed in clashes between the BJP and the TMC workers.

(With PTI inputs)
