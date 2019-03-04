West Bengal Governor Hits Out at Oppn Party for Raising Questions on IAF Strikes

In a veiled attack at the opposition parties, the West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Sunday condemned those who are questioning the credibility of the February 26 IAF strikes in Balakot.“Abhinandan is back (IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Vartaman). But there are people who are asking what success has been achieved by our forces, where the bombs had been actually dropped, how many (terrorists) were killed, and so on and so forth.” Tripathi said at an event in Kolkata."I want to tell these people who express doubts and raise questions about our armed forces, our army, that the country will not tolerate such behaviour, you will be condemned," he said.The Centre and the opposition party leaders have been at loggerheads over the air strikes in which 12 Mirage 2000 aircraft is said to have dropped 1000 kg bombs on a JeM training camp on the Pakistani side.Two days after the strike- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanded that the Centre should share the exact details of the airstrike.“We want to know what happened actually. National TV channels were showing that 300 to 350 people were killed. International media saying one. We want to know how many actually died. We want to know whether anyone was at all killed or not,” she had said.Then on Sunday, a day after the return of IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, a war of words ensued between the opposition Congress party and Prime Minister Modi after INC general secretary Digvijay Singh asked the Centre to provide proof of the air strikes targeting terrorist camps.PM Modi in an NDA rally in Bihar slammed the opposition party leaders for “raising doubts” and “asking for proof of the Balakot strike”. “While we are out to counter terrorism what are some people inside the country doing?” PM Modi asked in an NDA rally in Bihar.