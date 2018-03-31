West Bengal Governor Reaches Violence-hit Asansol, Urges All Sections of People to Shun Violence

The West Bengal Governor KN Tripathi on Saturday visited the violence-hit Asansol that has been witnessing communal clashes since the Ram Navami procession last Sunday.The Governor held an hour-long meeting with senior police and administration officials here and took stock of the situation.“I have spoken to the police and district administration and have appraised myself of the ground situation in Asansol. Peace is paramount. I appeal to all sections of people and communities to stay away from violence,” said Governor TripathiThe Governor, who reached Asansol circuit house this morning, is scheduled to visit troubled areas of Raniganj later in the day.Earlier this week, the state government had advised him against visiting Asansol and Raniganj, citing security reasons.Meanwhile, West Bengal Pradesh Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was stopped by police from entering the Asansol area. In protest, supporters of the Congress leader have blocked NH2 near Asansol.One person was killed and two police officers suffered serious injuries on Monday when clashes broke out between two groups over a Ram Navami procession in Raniganj area of Bardhaman West district.The violence fanned out to Asansol areas, prompting police to suspend Internet services and clamp prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in trouble-torn areas of the district.In a remarkable show of restraint in the face of violence, Imam of a mosque in the communally tense Asansol said that he would leave the town if there was any attempt to avenge the death of his son.Sibtulla Rashidi, 16, was reported missing after communal clashes in Rail Par area of Asansol on Tuesday afternoon. His body was recovered late on Wednesday night and identified on Thursday. He is suspected to have been beaten to death.Union minister Babul Supriyo and state BJP Mahila Morcha president Locket Chatterjee were also stopped from entering the Asansol-Raniganj area by police on Thursday.Prohibitory orders are still in force as the situation here is tense, a senior police officer said."No fresh incident of violence was reported from the area in last three days," he said, adding that a huge contingent of the police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) is patrolling the area.