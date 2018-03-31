English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
West Bengal Governor Visits Violence-hit Asansol
One person was killed and two police officers suffered serious injuries on Monday when clashes broke out between two groups over a Ram Navami procession in Raniganj area of Bardhaman West district.
Scenes of destruction from Asansol in West Bengal.
Asansol (WB): West Bengal Governor KN Tripathi on Saturday held an hour-long meeting with senior police and administration officials here and took stock of the situation in violence-hit areas of Raniganj and Asansol.
One person was killed and two police officers suffered serious injuries on Monday when clashes broke out between two groups over a Ram Navami procession in Raniganj area of Bardhaman West district.
The violence fanned out to Asansol areas, prompting police to suspend Internet services and clamp prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in trouble-torn areas of the district.
The governor, who reached Asansol circuit house this morning, is scheduled to visit the violence-hit areas of Raniganj and Asansol areas later in the day.
Earlier this week, the state government had advised him against visiting Asansol and Raniganj, citing security reasons.
Union minister Babul Supriyo and state BJP Mahila Morcha president Locket Chatterjee were also stopped from entering the Asansol-Raniganj area by police on Thursday.
The Imam of Noorani Masjid, Imdatullah Rashid, had said that his son was also killed in the violence but there was no confirmation from the police on the incident. Rashid had also appealed for peace in the area.
Prohibitory orders are still in force as the situation here is tense, a senior police officer said. "No fresh incident of violence was reported from the area in last three days," he said, adding that a huge contingent of the police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) is patrolling the area.
