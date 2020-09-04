West Bengal Govt Allows Banks to Reopen on 1st and 3rd Saturdays Amid Covid-19

The West Bengal government has allowed banks to reopen on Saturdays, except for the second and fourth ones of the month, officials said. It cancelled its earlier notification which had directed for banks to be closed on all Saturdays, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In view of an increasing number of bank employees getting infected by coronavirus, the West Bengal government had on July 20 directed that all bank branches in the state will remain closed on Saturdays.

"The Governor is pleased to declare that all Saturdays shall be public holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 in respect of all bank branches working in the State of West Bengal, in addition to the existing holidays on 2nd and 4th Saturdays," the finance (audit) department had previously said in a notification.

Over 2,000 employees of state-run and private banks of West Bengal have been affected by COVID-19, All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC) state secretary Sanjay Das had said.