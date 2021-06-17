West Bengal Govt Considering Ropeways And Monorails for Transportation in Kolkata

The government of West Bengal is considering to build ropeways and monorails for travel in Kolkata. According to Transport Minister Firhad Hakim ropeways and monorails are being considered as modes of transport for the city of Kolkata where metro does not reach.

If this materializes, then it will be a great relief for the people of Kolkata who face frequent traffic jams. Hakim said that a proposal has already been sent to the World Bank. He also said that the boats on the banks of the Ganga river are also being streamlined and proper arrangements are being made for transportation in the river.

After becoming West Bengal Chief Minister in 2011, Mamata Banerjee said she wants to build a pollution-free Kolkata. The use of ropeway and monorail as modes of transportation is part of the pollution-free Kolkata mission of Mamata. The state transport department wants to enhance public transport.

The process of launching the ropeway in Kolkata has been going on for more than five years. In 2015, Hakim himself had finalized two routes for ropeway transportation in Kolkata. The company managing the projects was instructed to launch the project at that time. But despite the initial approval, the tender was not sought due to lack of clearance as the state government was taking a long time to judge the security implications of the project.

The two ropeway routes initially planned were Sealdah to BBD Bagh area and from New Secretariat to Howrah. The cost of putting this system in operation was estimated to be Rs 20 crore per km. It is much more expensive than any other public transport system.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here