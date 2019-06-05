West Bengal Govt Continues to Transfer IAS Officers

Kolkata: The West Bengal government Tuesday transferred Joyoshi Dasgupta for the second time within six days and appointed her as the additional director of the state Administrative Training Institute (ATI).

Dasgupta, who was earlier the district magistrate of Darjeeling, was made the joint secretary of the state food and supplies department in an order on May 29.

Sanjay Bansal was named as the new DM of Darjeeling in the same order. Two days later, a new order transferred Bansal as the additional Seceretary of the Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department.

Dushyant Nariala, principal secretary of the disaster management and civil defence department was given additional charges of the tribal development department, the order said.

It also relieved Chotten D Lama, Secretary of the Backward Classes Welfare department from the additonal charges of the tribal development.