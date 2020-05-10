INDIA

1-MIN READ

West Bengal Govt Forms Teams for Surveillance Support, Monitoring of Treatment at Covid-19 Hospitals

Health workers in protective gear walk on a railway track for door-to-door verification of people in Kolkata. (Reuters)

The state health department has also set up a dedicated helpline for issues regarding the non-availability of PPEs and other supplies.

  • PTI Kolkata
  • Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 10:40 AM IST
The West Bengal Health Department on Saturday formed teams to support surveillance and monitoring of treatment at five hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in the city.

The team members will pay regular visits to these hospitals and send reports to the department, the state government said in an order.

The department has also set up a dedicated helpline for issues regarding the non-availability of PPEs and other supplies.

The feedback and suggestions will be duly recorded and acted upon by the state government for appropriate remedial measures, the order said.

The West Bengal government has also constituted a team for guidance on containment activities in different districts of the state.

