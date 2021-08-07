West Bengal Govt Issues Guidelines For Lakshmi Bhandar Scheme

The West Bengal government has announced the guidelines and rules for the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme. Under this welfare scheme announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, poor families will receive a monthly allowance of Rs 500 from the state government. Families from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) are eligible to receive Rs 1,000. The Department of Women & Child Development and Social Welfare had on July 30 issued the eligibility and other criteria for the residents of the state to become beneficiaries of the scheme.

The scheme will start from September 1, the ruling All India Trinamool Congress party said in a tweet. The scheme was also a part of the election manifesto of the party.

#Didi never fails to deliver her promises!'Lakshmi Bhandar' scheme envisages to ensure basic income support to female heads in households across #Bengal.#DidiAchheChintaNei pic.twitter.com/XE6oISrgJU — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 24, 2021

Under this scheme, the government will provide basic income support to the female heads of the families. The benefit amount will be directly deposited into the bank account of the beneficiaries. Reportedly, 1.6 crore households of the state will benefit from the scheme.

Following are the guidelines by the Department of Women & Child Development and Social Welfare for Lakshmi Bhandar scheme —

All the women residents of the state whose age is between 25 and 60 years, except those who have permanent jobs in the private and government sector, will be eligible to fill the application form for this scheme. Casual workers can also apply under this scheme.

As the benefit amount will be directly credited to beneficiary accounts, it has been mandatory that Aadhaar numbers should be linked with the bank account.

Free application forms for the scheme will be available at the government camps which will be held across the state. The application form will be accepted from August 16 to September 15. The applicants have to submit various documents, including Aadhaar card, bank account passbook, with the form.

The beneficiaries will start receiving the amount from September 2021.

General category families having at least one tax-paying member cannot apply under this scheme. General category women who have more than 2 hectares of land cannot apply under this scheme.

On Friday, West Bengal officials held a detailed meeting to discuss how to manage the crowd at the government camps amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a source said.

